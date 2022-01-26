Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stock Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,399 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 52.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 80.77%.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.