Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Trading Down 1.4%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.38. 1,381,053 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 938,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Foresight Autonomous from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73.
About Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX)
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
