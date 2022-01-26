Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

FWONK stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,422. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $39.29 and a 52-week high of $65.24.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Formula One Group had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.71 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 84.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

