Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 383,700 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,851,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,700 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.2% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Apple were worth $545,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Apple by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $159.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.52. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

