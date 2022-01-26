Fort L.P. Cuts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fort L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.07.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.24. The company had a trading volume of 23,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,086. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.66. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $177,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,233 shares of company stock valued at $24,098,405. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

