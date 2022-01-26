Fort L.P. Has $1.84 Million Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Fort L.P. reduced its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce makes up 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,800,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,737,000 after purchasing an additional 152,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,083,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after purchasing an additional 845,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 750,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,956,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $4.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.42. 2,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,651. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.37 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

