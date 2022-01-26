Fort L.P. Reduces Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fort L.P. cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,307,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,173,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.35.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $296.01. The stock had a trading volume of 22,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,490. The stock has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.