Fort L.P. Sells 1,288 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fort L.P. lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $7.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.50. The company had a trading volume of 301,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.55 and a 200 day moving average of $190.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

