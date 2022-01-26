Fort L.P. Sells 513 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Fort L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,775,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.24, for a total transaction of $5,392,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TYL traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $443.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,719. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $507.85 and a 200 day moving average of $497.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TYL. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

