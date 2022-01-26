Fort L.P. Sells 998 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fort L.P. decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.86. 164,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,809,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $384.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.85.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,223 shares of company stock valued at $46,591,253 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

