Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 97.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,260 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $272.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.63 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.68.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,007. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

