Fortis Advisors LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.24.

FCX stock opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $46.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

