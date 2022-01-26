Fortis Advisors LLC Has $569,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,417,000 after acquiring an additional 968,065 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,221.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 743,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,876,000 after acquiring an additional 720,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,554,000 after acquiring an additional 679,925 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $126.05 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.10.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

