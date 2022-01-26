Fortis Advisors LLC Has $659,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fortis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,301 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average is $79.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

