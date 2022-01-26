Fortis Advisors LLC Has $659,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fortis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 658,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,301 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,306,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,899,000 after purchasing an additional 234,200 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,354,000 after purchasing an additional 557,059 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 115,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 35,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average is $79.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

