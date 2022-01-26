Fortis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618,375 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,559,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,613,000 after buying an additional 52,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,643,000 after buying an additional 1,171,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,614,000 after purchasing an additional 266,015 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,315,000 after acquiring an additional 116,243 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG opened at $98.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.