Fortis Advisors LLC Purchases 534,711 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 149,779.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 534,711 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,513,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,159,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,538.70 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,797.28 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,853.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,809.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,239.08.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

