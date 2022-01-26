Fortis Advisors LLC Sells 24,561 Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Fortis Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,561 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF makes up about 1.1% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fortis Advisors LLC owned 3.47% of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock opened at $79.49 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $75.26 and a 52-week high of $103.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.53 and a 200-day moving average of $90.92.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

