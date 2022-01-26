Fortis Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Fortis Advisors LLC lessened its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

