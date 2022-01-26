Fortis Advisors LLC Sells 77,221 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Fortis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,221 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. King Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 227,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 28,444 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $58.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.25. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

