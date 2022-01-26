Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.21 Billion

Brokerages expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to post sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.14 billion and the highest is $4.28 billion. FOX reported sales of $4.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $13.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $13.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $15.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of FOX by 367.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in FOX by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 347.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 68,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,711. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27. FOX has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

