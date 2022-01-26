Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $611.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.88. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 31.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 49,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 84.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 119,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 54,504 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

