Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives $13.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRLN shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 47,638 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 566,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.22. 335,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $18.48.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. As a group, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

