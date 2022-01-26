Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,113.13 ($15.02).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FRES shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.14) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

LON:FRES opened at GBX 707.60 ($9.55) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 875.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 847.92. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 685.60 ($9.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,193.50 ($16.10).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

