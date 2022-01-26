FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Down to $9.15

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.15, but opened at $8.44. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 86,804 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FREY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FREYR Battery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FREY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in FREYR Battery by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

