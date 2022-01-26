Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,165 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Friedman Industries worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Friedman Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Friedman Industries by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Friedman Industries by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 59,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Friedman Industries by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Friedman Industries stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $92.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.50%.

Friedman Industries Profile

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

