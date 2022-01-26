fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

Several brokerages have commented on FUBO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barrington Research downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.96. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $57.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that fuboTV will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the third quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

