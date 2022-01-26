Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $737.19

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 737.19 ($9.95) and traded as low as GBX 670.07 ($9.04). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 685 ($9.24), with a volume of 10,099 shares.

FSTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.14) to GBX 850 ($11.47) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.14) to GBX 850 ($11.47) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.14) to GBX 800 ($10.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £423.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 694.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 737.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

