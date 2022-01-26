Fusion (FSN) One Day Volume Hits $2.92 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Fusion has a total market cap of $41.50 million and $2.92 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fusion has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 70,720,571 coins. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

