Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 87.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Futu by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,432 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,408,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,844,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,642,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Futu by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after buying an additional 39,195 shares during the last quarter. 22.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Futu stock opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $204.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. CLSA started coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

