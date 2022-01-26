FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alta Equipment Group Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.23). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALTG. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $40,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 20,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $281,833.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 175,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

