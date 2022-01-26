FY2021 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Increased by Analyst

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $19.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. reduced their price target on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Biogen from $363.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.75.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $222.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 4.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

