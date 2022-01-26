FY2021 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Increased by Analyst

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $19.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. reduced their price target on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Biogen from $363.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 4.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
