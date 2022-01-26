FY2021 EPS Estimates for Portland General Electric Cut by Analyst (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) – KeyCorp cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Portland General Electric in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.10.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 507.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

