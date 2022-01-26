FY2021 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.41. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRP. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in TC Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in TC Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.6986 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 180.26%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

