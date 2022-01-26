FY2022 EPS Estimates for BancFirst Co. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BancFirst in a report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will earn $3.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.96. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $78.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BancFirst by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

