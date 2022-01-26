FY2022 EPS Estimates for Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Reduced by Analyst

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eneti in a report issued on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Eneti alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NETI. Stifel Nicolaus raised Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Eneti in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eneti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NETI opened at $7.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.43 and a quick ratio of 18.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79. Eneti has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.47). Eneti had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 226.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NETI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eneti by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eneti by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is -0.11%.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.