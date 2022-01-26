FY2022 EPS Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Lifted by Analyst

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) – SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.00) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.05). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

ITCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

ITCI stock opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $8,328,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $8,411,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,439 shares of company stock worth $20,644,692 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

