FY2022 EPS Estimates for Prologis, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prologis in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.64.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

PLD opened at $153.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.13 and a 200 day moving average of $142.35. Prologis has a 52-week low of $94.14 and a 52-week high of $169.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Prologis by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after buying an additional 3,766,367 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,509 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

