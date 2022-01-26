FY2024 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $17.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $20.90. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2025 earnings at $15.50 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 3rd. reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $363.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.75.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $222.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.37. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

