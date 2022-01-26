GamerCoin (GHX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.90 Million

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. GamerCoin has a market cap of $18.69 million and $2.90 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00049279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.85 or 0.06694856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00054423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,848.38 or 1.00329206 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00052648 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin’s total supply is 858,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,007,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

