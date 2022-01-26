Gas Trading Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Gas has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for $4.20 or 0.00011040 BTC on major exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $42.49 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gas Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

