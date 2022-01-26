Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GATO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NYSE:GATO traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.57. 202,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,861. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.18. Gatos Silver has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gatos Silver by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Gatos Silver by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gatos Silver by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Gatos Silver by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gatos Silver by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

