General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GE. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.33. The company had a trading volume of 68,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.58. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

