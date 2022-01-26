General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Announces $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

General Mills has raised its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. General Mills has a payout ratio of 52.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect General Mills to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Mills stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

