Genpact (NYSE:G) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genpact (NYSE:G) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

NYSE G opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. Genpact has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Genpact by 284.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Genpact by 1,065.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 987.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

