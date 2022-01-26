Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $92.38 on Wednesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.43.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.