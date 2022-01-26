Geode Capital Management LLC Has $822.61 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,072,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $822,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INFO opened at $112.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.18. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $135.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

