Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,455,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,197 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $631,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 15.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.2% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $117.80 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.06 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,247 shares of company stock worth $13,991,548 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.