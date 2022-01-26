Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,180,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 131,619 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Marvell Technology worth $613,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 13.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 42,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.48. The company has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -45.28%.

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $12,450,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.