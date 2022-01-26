Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $699,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 467.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GD opened at $205.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.13 and a 200 day moving average of $200.71. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $146.53 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

